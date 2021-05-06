MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, who played high school hockey in Warroad, Minnesota, has had an emotional week.
The 34-year-old scored the team’s first hat trick of the season Wednesday night against the New York Rangers. The performance came a day after his father, Tim Oshie, died of Alzheimer’s, according to the Capitals.
The first hat trick of the season by a Capitals player was a memorable one.#ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/37q4MVTICN
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2021
“We are trying to be there for him and take care of him and he ends up taking care of us,” teammate Nic Dowd said of Oshie who was surrounded in a giant group hug from teammates at the Capitals bench.
All love for 7️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/JCvU2xeIm4
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 6, 2021
The Capitals beat the Rangers 4-2 Wednesday. They currently sit atop their division with a record of 34-14.
When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, T.J. Oshie brought the trophy to Warroad.
“It means a lot,” he said at the time. “I couldn’t have imagined this. Having people show up, the people of Warroad that came out.”
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)