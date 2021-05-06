COVID Restrictions:Gov. Walz Announces Plan To End Nearly All Restrictions By May 28 -- Read The Latest
By Jeff Wagner
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Hostage Situation, Jeff Wagner, Local TV, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Police, Wells Fargo Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – FBI agents negotiated for more than eight hours Thursday with a suspect who held five bank employees hostage in St. Cloud.

Police say they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo branch at 200 33rd Avenue South just before 2 p.m. on a report of a possible robbery.

Police say there were five hostages total, all of whom were bank employees. Four of the five hostages were released over a course of four hours, with the fifth and final hostage released just before 10:30 p.m. FBI agents then stormed the bank and arrested the suspect.

(credit: CBS)

The first hostage was released just before 6:30 p.m.

At about 7:45 p.m., a second hostage was released.

A third hostage left the building just after 7:50 p.m.

A fourth hostage was escorted away just after 8 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered across the street from the bank for hours to watch the events unfold, cheering each time a hostage left the building.

At one point during the evening, the suspect used one of the hostage’s phones and their Facebook account to post a brief livestreamed video, where two hostages were seen calmly seated as FBI agents stood outside a teller’s window.

Police say no hostages or members of law enforcement were hurt in the ordeal.

