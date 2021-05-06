MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to extreme wildfire conditions, a red flag warning was issued Thursday for much of central and northern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says the no-burn warning will begin at noon last until 8 p.m.
The following counties are affected: Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Renville, Roseau, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Thursday will be dry and windy, with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.
According to weather officials, such conditions are ideal for wildfires. Anyone who has conducted a burn recently is encouraged to check the fire to make sure it is out, as any spark could start a conflagration.