MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Thursday of a timeline for ending most statewide COVID-19 restrictions, Minnesota’s sports teams will soon be able to welcome more fans to home games.
Beginning Friday, there will be no mandated capacity limit for outdoor events. Masks will still be required for gatherings of more than 500 people.
After May 28, indoor events will also have no capacity limits or distancing requirements, though the same mask mandate will remain in place.
“We’re going to have a great summer, and this is in front of us right now,” Walz said.
The Minnesota Twins said in a statement Thursday they are “currently exploring how to incrementally increase Target Field attendance safely and responsibly.”
“The Minnesota Twins organization is absolutely ecstatic that we will soon be able to welcome even more of our fans back into Target Field, where they can gather to eat, drink and safely enjoy a summer of outdoor baseball – together,” the team said. “As has been the case since March 2020, our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field.”
The Twins are currently allowing 10,000 fans at Target Field during games, with seating pods of two or four separated by six feet in any direction.