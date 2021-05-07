GEORGE FLOYD:4 Former Mpls. Officers Indicted On US Civil Rights Charges In Floyd’s Death - Read The Latest
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1-year-old boy is dead following a house fire in Remer, Minnesota early Friday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the sheriff’s office received a report at 1:46 a.m. of a house fire in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane NE. When deputies arrived, they found a residential duplex engulfed in fire.

Deputies began checking the smoke- and fire-filled residence and found a woman in a bedroom. They quickly got her out of the house safely. A woman and three children were able to escape the fire prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Fire crews from Longville, Federal Dam and Remer arrived and began extinguishing the fire.

The 1-year-old male victim was later found deceased in the residence. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire investigation continues with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.