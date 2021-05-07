MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While restrictions are soon to end and a majority of Minnesotans 16 and older have now had at least one vaccine shot, many graduation ceremonies are not happening in-person this year.
But graduates from the mortuary science program at the University of Minnesota Medical School celebrated together Friday.
They gathered not in an auditorium nor on a football field, but instead at the Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Their reason — to highlight the impact of COVID-19.
In all, 19 students from the class of 2020 and 28 students from the class of 2021 had degrees conferred upon them this week.
The University of Minnesota’s program in mortuary science is the only one in the nation affiliated with a medical school for the last 103 years.
