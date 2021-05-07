MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to end COVID-19 restrictions calls for an end to the mask mandate on July 1, or when the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate. As of Friday, 60% of people 16 and older have had the shot.
Some of you have wondered how snowbirds might affect the state’s vaccination rate. That’s because around 44,000 Minnesotans spend their winters in warmer states.
As they return, the state health department urges people to let their health care provider know if they’ve had the vaccine. That’s the best way to make sure you are counted toward the 70% goal.
However, officials do not think that undercounted snowbirds will have a significant impact on when restrictions can ultimately be dropped.
In the meantime, it’s now easier than ever to get a vaccine. Starting Friday, you can walk-in to any of the state community vaccination sites and get your shot. Anyone 16 or older can go to Mall of America, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the site in Lino Lakes, or Oakdale. Walk-ins for those 18 and older are at in Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, and St. Cloud.
The federally-run Minnesota State Fairgrounds site is not currently accepting walk-ins.
