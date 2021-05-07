MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials announced that Minnesota’s community COVID-19 vaccination sites are now accepting walk-in appointments.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced the update, which is effective immediately.
“To end this pandemic, we need as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor Walz. “Walk-in vaccinations help us do just that by reducing barriers to make it even easier for folks to get their shot. The sooner we get shots in arms, the sooner we can get back to the things we love and the people we miss. We want Minnesotans to pile in the car, walk in to a state site and get the whole family vaccinated.”
Walz says, since Minnesotans under 18 need to receive consent from a parent or guardian, the state is encouraging parents, guardians and families to walk in and get vaccinated together.
Walk-ins for those 16 years of age and older are now accepted at community vaccination sites in Bloomington at the Mall of America, St. Paul at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Lino Lakes and Oakdale. Walk-ins for those 18 and over are being accepted in Mankato, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.
The federally-supported State Fairgrounds is not currently accepting walk-in appointments.
Minnesotans can continue to make Community Vaccination Program appointments ahead of time by visiting vaccineconnector.mn.gov.
