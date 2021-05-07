MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death have been indicted on federal civil rights charges Friday. Meanwhile, the officer convicted of murdering Floyd, Derek Chauvin, also faces a separate indictment for allegedly kneeling on the neck and upper back of a 14-year-old boy during an arrest in 2017.
The separate, two-count indictment, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice Friday, alleges that Chauvin willfully deprived a Minneapolis resident, who was 14 years old at the time, of his constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.
According to the first count of the indictment, on Sept. 4, 2017, Chauvin held the teenager by the throat without legal justification and struck him multiple times in the head with a flashlight. The indictment says this offense included a dangerous weapon, the flashlight. The second count of the indictment alleges that Chauvin then held his knee on the neck and upper back of the teenager "after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury."
“Both indictments charge violations of Title 18, United States Code, Section 242. 18 U.S.C. § 242 states that it is a crime for an official acting under color of law to willfully violate a person’s constitutional rights. If government employees, like police officers, use or misuse the power provided to them by their position, they are acting ‘under color of law,’” the DOJ said.
The other three-count indictment names Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.
Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked protests nationwide and widespread calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.
