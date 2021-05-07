MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Public safety officials are again raising the alarm about the high number of people killed in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads.
In the first week of May, 12 people died in accidents. Four accidents were speed-related, three involved alcohol, and two involved people not wearing seatbelts.
Five of the past 12 deaths were motorcyclists; half of them were under the age of 30.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that since the start of the year, 122 people have died on Minnesota roads, compared to 93 at this point last year. It’s been 13 years since the fatality rate was this high.
“One bad choice on the road can lead to a lifetime of regret,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “By driving smart, we can help our friends, neighbors and loved ones get home safely.”
The DPS is asking people to slow down, pay attention, plan a sober ride, and buckle up.
