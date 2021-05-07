MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man died Thursday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on a highway in the southeast metro and was thrown into a road sign.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 3 in Inver Grove Heights, near the intersection with 82nd Street.
The motorcyclist, Kou Yang of St. Paul, was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve. He crashed, was thrown from the bike and collided with a road sign.
Yang was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, investigators say. Yang was wearing a helmet.
