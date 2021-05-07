GEORGE FLOYD:4 Former Mpls. Officers Indicted On US Civil Rights Charges In Floyd’s Death - Read The Latest
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ray Reco McNeary will face charges on Friday for taking hostages during an alleged robbery at a St. Cloud bank.

The eight-hour standoff ended around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when the last of five hostages was released from a Wells Fargo bank and McNeary was taken into custody.

The 35-year-old will face charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and second-degree assault, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Currently, he is in Stearns County Jail.

Police say no physical injuries were suffered during the incident, and McNeary was not carrying a firearm.