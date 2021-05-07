MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After having to cancel their planned 50th anniversary celebration last fall, the Renaissance Festival announced Friday that the event would be making its return in 2021, to the likely sounds of “Huzzah!”
Last year, the cancellation was announced in August in order to give more time for state officials, scientists and health experts to monitor the continued spread — or containment — of COVID-19 in the state. Event organizers said it was clear that “the current State directives will not change significantly in time to allow the Festival to open this fall.”
In the end, the festival followed the Minnesota State Fair’s example and opened up a socially-distanced food parade.
This year, the festival will open Saturday, Aug. 21 and run through Oct. 3.
“We can’t wait to celebrate,” organizers said in a press release.
Auditions are set to be held Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, May 22.
Organizers say that any 2020 admission tickets that were purchased before that festival was canceled will be honored at this fall’s fest. The same goes for any season passes from 2020.
