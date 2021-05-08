MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Douglas Paul Schroeder, age 59, is being considered a missing person by the Edina Police Department.
Schroeder was last seen by family members on Thursday, May 6 and subsequent efforts to reach him by family members and Edina Police have been unsuccessful.
Schroeder is 6’1” and weighs 195 lbs.
Edina PD is asking for assistance from the public to locate this missing person.
If you have seen Douglas Paul Schroeder or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.