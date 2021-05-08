MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire forced a family to evacuate their home around 4 a.m. in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Fire Department officials say that when the arrived on the 2600 block of Dupont Avenue North, they found heavy fire on the first floor. It spread to the second floor and roof, prompting crews to call for additional help.
Officials say two adults, three children, and one cat made it out safely. There were no reports of injuries.
Nearby homes were evacuated, but did not sustain any damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com: