MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ Sunday game in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams were set to wrap up a three-game series at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. They’re now planning a split doubleheader for July 16.

The makeup game will start at 2:10 p.m. and be followed by the second game at 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota won Friday’s series opener 7-3 after two rain delays, then lost Saturday by the same score.

Kenta Maeda will now start for Minnesota on Tuesday’ at the Chicago White Sox. J.A. Happ will pitch Wednesday and Michael Pineda will start Thursday.

“I’ll just keep it with the same routine that I have been,” Maeda said, through a translator. “The White Sox have a great lineup. As a starting pitcher, I don’t go out and pitch every day, so that one day that I pitch, I hope to do well for the team to get the ‘W.’”

Utilityman Luis Arraez is continuing on-field activities for the Twins after suffering a concussion during a collision May 3 against Texas.

“He’s showing no sort of issues,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That all seems like it’s still in a very good place, Luis seems like he’s doing well. He looks like himself, acts like himself.”

Baldelli said Arraez may begin protocol testing over the next few days.

“I feel like new,” Arraez said. “I’m ready to come back, play baseball and help the team.”

Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd will have his start pushed back to Tuesday’s series opener against Kansas City. Casey Mize will start Wednesday and Spencer Turnbull goes Thursday.

Longtime Detroit star Miguel Cabrera had four hits in the series against the Twins, breaking out of an 0-for-27 slump and moving into a tie for 44th all-time with Mel Ott with 2,876 hits.

“I think he’s been timed up a little bit better, and I think he’s gone up with a very good game plan,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “You’re not going to cover 94 on the inside and hard breaking balls on the outside third of the plate.

“I think he’s locked in a little bit better on what he’s trying to do in an at-bat by at-bat basis,” he said.

The 38-year-old Cabrera is hitting .149 with two home runs and six RBIs in 19 games.

The Twins’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday night in Chicago against the White Sox.

