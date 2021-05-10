MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they have arrested two people in connection with a weekend shooting in downtown that left a woman dead and a man injured.
A 30-year-old and a 45-year-old were arrested in separate locations over the past 24 hours, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Ninth Street South and LaSalle Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. They found a wounded man, who was taken to the hospital.
In a nearby parking ramp, they found a woman dead.
WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they are formally charged.
