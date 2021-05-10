MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In addition to having extra time, Minnesotans now have the option to submit documents online to speed up the process of getting the REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license or ID.

On Monday, the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) announced several online tools at drive.mn.gov to help with decision-making and the application process.

These tools include the “Help Me Choose” tool that will help applicants select the best license or ID type for their needs. There’s also a “pre-apply” online tool to save time during the office visit.

Minnesotans who choose to ge the REAL ID — or an enhanced driver’s license or ID — can also now submit required documents online for pre-verification before they visit an office.

DPS-DVS says it’s part of an effort to reduce repeat visits.

“We want Minnesotans to successfully apply for a REAL ID during their first office visit and not have to make repeat trips,” Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “Applying for a REAL ID requires additional documentation, and the process has often led to customers needing to go home, get additional documents and return for a second visit. Pre-applying and pre-verifying documents can prevent this from happening.”

In late April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the REAL ID full enforcement deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023. It was previously set to be implemented in later 2021.

When full enforcement happens, a standard driver’s license will not be able to be used to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Those who wish to travel by air or enter a federal facility will instead need a passport or passport card, a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license or ID.