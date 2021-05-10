Tonight At 10:
Unnecessary roughness? WCCO investigates allegations against the Gopher football program.
Latest News
Man Seriously Hurt In Northern Minnesota ATV Crash; Investigators Believe Alcohol Was A Factor
Authorities in northern Minnesota say alcohol appears to have played a factor in a weekend ATV crash that left a passenger with serious injuries.
WCCO Goes 1-On-1 With Mark Vande Hei, ISS Astronaut With Minnesota Ties
Mark Vande Hei told WCCO he has fond memories of Minnesota and that it prepared him for his life as an astronaut.
Towns, Russell Each Score 27, Wolves Rout Magic 128-96
Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Twins' Game Against Tigers Postponed Due To Rain
The Minnesota Twins' Sunday game in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Late Header Gives Colorado 3-2 Win Over Minnesota United
Danny Wilson headed in a free kick in the 82nd minute and the Colorado Rapids rallied past Minnesota United 3-2 on a rainy Saturday night.
Victor Rask's OT Goal Lifts Wild Over Ducks 4-3
Victor Rask scored 2:46 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Saturday night.
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
PREVIEW: 'Kids Say The Darndest Things' Premieres Tonight On CBS
Tiffany Haddish finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate only with them on the premiere of "Kids Say The Darndest Things."
Tiffany Haddish On CBS' 'Kids Say The Darndest Things': 'The Children Are Hilarious, Insightful & A Little Too Grown'
Tiffany Haddish explains why the children on "Kids Say The Darndest Things" are hilarious, insightful and a little too grown.
Billy Gardell On CBS' 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 'I Can't Believe I Ended Up On A Second Successful Sitcom'
"This show says something sweet in a very hard time right now."
How Much Is A Mother's Work Worth?
Heather Brown found a lot answers, but none of them is easy.
What If Your Allergy Medicine Isn't Kicking In? How Can You Find Faster Relief?
Allergist Dr. John Sweet answers common questions about dealing with allergy symptoms.
What Is Qualified Immunity? And Why Do Some Want It Removed?
A person who feels an officer violated their rights, such as police brutality, must find an identical case to prove what the officer did to them was wrong. Otherwise, the officer gets qualified immunity.
Love You Cookie
May 10, 2021 at 9:00 am
Love You Cookie is a gourmet cookie company that launched in August 2020.
To learn more, click
here.