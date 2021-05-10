MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say alcohol appears to have played a factor in a weekend ATV crash that left a passenger with serious injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday evening at a home in rural Pequot Lakes. The woman driving the ATV made a sharp turn in a driveway, causing the machine to roll, ejecting its two occupants and pinning them underneath.
Someone nearby heard the crash and was able to lift the ATV off the victims. Emergency crews treated the driver, a 58-year-old Pequot Lakes woman, at the scene. She was brought to a Brainerd hospital for treatment.
The passenger, a 59-year-old Pequot Lakes man, was airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud. Authorities described his injuries as serious.
Investigators say that alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
