By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge set bail at $1 million Monday for the man accused of holding five bank employees hostage in St. Cloud.

Ray McNeary, 35, made his first court appearance Monday. He’s charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and assault.

(credit: Stearns County)

A tactical team arrested him inside a Wells Fargo bank Thursday after a nine-hour standoff with police. All five hostages got out safely.

Investigators said they did not find a weapon on McNeary or inside the bank.