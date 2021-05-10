MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Lowry tunnel on Interstate 94 has traffic backed up Monday afternoon.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed a vehicle lying on its side.
MnDOT cameras showed emergency vehicles at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
More On WCCO.com:
- Brother Fatally Shoots Sister Inside Chanhassen Home
- 7 People Shot, 1 Fatally, In 8-Hour Span In Minneapolis
- Mayor Frey Speaks With North Minneapolis Community Members Saying They’re Fed Up With Recent Surge Of Gun Violence
- ‘She’s Like Me’: Waconia Boy With Prosthetic Leg Gets Puppy Born Without Paw