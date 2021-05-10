Tonight At 10:Unnecessary roughness? WCCO investigates allegations against the Gopher football program.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Dinkytown, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Robberies, Stadium Village, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say 10 students have been victims of cellphone robberies and thefts in the past five days on the Minneapolis campus’s East Bank.

The crimes have occurred in the Dinkytown and Stadium Village areas, with the first happening on May 6.

University officials urge students to say off their phones while walking on campus, and to be aware of their surroundings. Students are also advised to ride the Campus Connector shuttle buses instead of walking alone, or to call 624-WALK (9255) to get someone to walk with them.

Minneapolis police are investigating these crimes.