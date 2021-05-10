MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials say 10 students have been victims of cellphone robberies and thefts in the past five days on the Minneapolis campus’s East Bank.
The crimes have occurred in the Dinkytown and Stadium Village areas, with the first happening on May 6.
University officials urge students to say off their phones while walking on campus, and to be aware of their surroundings. Students are also advised to ride the Campus Connector shuttle buses instead of walking alone, or to call 624-WALK (9255) to get someone to walk with them.
Minneapolis police are investigating these crimes.
