MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 583 positive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative case count to 589,527 and total fatalities to 7,240.

In all, more than 4.6 million vaccines have been administered in the state to counteract the spread of the virus. Roughly 49% of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully inoculated, while 60% have received at least their first dose. Nearly 88% of seniors have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

On Monday the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15. Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota is prepared to vaccinate children when the final guidance is approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which could be as soon as this week.

After the CDC issues the guidance, kids can get the vaccine at any site where the Pfizer shot is offered. Walz encouraged children to get vaccinated, especially as the summer months near and full return to schools is on the horizon for the fall.

MORE: Community Vaccination Sites Now Accepting Walk-In Appointments

The MDH says the seven-day average positivity rate sits at 5.9% as of May 1, down from a peak of 7.5% in early April. Any number above the 5% threshold is considered to be cause for caution. Community spread continues to remain high with 43% of people who test positive not knowing where they contracted the virus.

The hospitalization rate is also declining in the past few weeks, with 12.4 admissions per 100,000 residents. As of Monday afternoon, there were 481 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, with 133 of them in intensive care. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the MDH, 11,514 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. More than 4.1 million Minnesotans have been tested since last March.