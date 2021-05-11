Menu
Minneapolis Reverend 1 Of 4 Candidates For Nevada Episcopal Bishop
Four church leaders from Virginia, Arizona, California, and Minnesota have been nominated to serve as the new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada.
Texas Officials Support Pardoning George Floyd For 2004 Drug Arrest
Top leaders in the Texas county where George Floyd grew up supported a resolution Tuesday calling for him to be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug arrest by a former Houston police officer now facing murder charges in a separate case.
Climate 'Normals' Just Got Their Once-Per-Decade Update, With These Impacts In Minnesota
Climate normals are 30-year averages of temperature, rain and snow representing what is now considered normal for our ever-changing climate -- a normal that's just been recalculated.
Minnesota Weather: Red Flag Warning Issued For Much Of Central, Northern Minnesota
Due to the risk of sparking a wildfire, a red flag warning was issued Thursday for much of central and northern Minnesota.
Extreme Fire Risk Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning For Northwestern Minnesota
Weather officials say that due to extreme fire risk conditions, a Red Flag warning will be in effect Thursday for several counties in northwestern Minnesota.
Twins Fans May Lament Rain, But Target Field Was Built To Be Soaked
Baseball fans headed to the Minnesota Twins home opener won’t have to worry about frigid temperatures like previous years -- but they will likely need an umbrella.
MN Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Southern, Central Minnesota After Record Warmth
Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more. The Twin Cities tied a record for high temperatures on Monday. But there is severe weather possible in the evening.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
WATCH: Cast Of 'Siesta Key' Previews Season 4 On MTV
"I think this is a hard season for all of us and you guys will see us hit that rock bottom and work our way through it."
Molly Bernard On Paramount+'s 'Younger': 'I Auditioned For A Six Line Guest Star And It Became A 7 Year Family'
The star of "Younger" discusses the show's final season of Paramount+ and her friendship with Hilary Duff.
Marcel Spears And Sheaun McKinney Say Working With Cedric The Entertainer Is 'Insane, Surreal'
The Neighborhood is back with a new episode titled "Welcome To The Invasion" tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
Good Question
How Much Is A Mother's Work Worth?
Heather Brown found a lot answers, but none of them is easy.
What If Your Allergy Medicine Isn't Kicking In? How Can You Find Faster Relief?
Allergist Dr. John Sweet answers common questions about dealing with allergy symptoms.
What Is Qualified Immunity? And Why Do Some Want It Removed?
A person who feels an officer violated their rights, such as police brutality, must find an identical case to prove what the officer did to them was wrong. Otherwise, the officer gets qualified immunity.
Get Answers To Your COVID Vaccine Questions
May 11, 2021 at 4:16 pm
Click here to get answers to your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
.