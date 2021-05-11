MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is slated to sit in a bipartisan roundtable Tuesday with six other governors and President Joe Biden to discuss Minnesota’s success in vaccination efforts.

Currently, Minnesota is in the top five states for the percentage of vaccine doses administered, boasting a rate of nearly 90%. Meanwhile, some other states are experiencing a serious drop in vaccine demand, which is affecting their ability to use the vaccines they receive before the doses expire. As a result, these states are asking for fewer vaccine shipments.

Minnesota has also had a relatively low death rate throughout the pandemic — 129 deaths per 100,000 people. While that number is similar to neighboring Wisconsin, it’s much lower than Iowa’s and about half of the rate seen in the Dakotas.

During the virtual panel Tuesday, Walz is expected to highlight Minnesota’s wins in the state’s vaccination push and touch on its ongoing struggles, such as lower vaccination rates in Black and Latino communities. Yet, a new state initiative aims to change that. Over the next four weeks, 40% of the state’s doses will go to the most socially vulnerable ZIP codes.

Overall, over 60% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose while nearly 50% of those eligible have received the full series. The state’s goal is to reach 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older fully vaccinated this summer, when the face mask mandate will be lifted. Perhaps starting this week, children as young as 12 may start to be getting vaccinated.

The virtual roundtable is scheduled to start at noon. Governors from Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Mexico, and Utah will also be in attendance, speaking with the president and other national leaders.