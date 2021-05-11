MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ flagship theater has announced its plan for reopening.
After canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season in March of last year and laying off nearly 80% of its staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guthrie Theater said it will reopen to the public July 8 and stage seven productions from October 2021 to August 2022.
Among the planned plays is “A Christmas Carol,” a show the Guthrie has put on annually for more than four decades, a limited-run production in October and five yet-to-be-announced plays that will run from January to August 2022.
“After a year marked by the profound loss of lives and livelihoods due to the pandemic, it brings me great hope to share our reopening plans with the community and know that we will be gathering at the theater again soon,” Artistic Director Joseph Haj said in a statement.
Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” will go on sale in September, with previews starting Nov. 8, the theater said. The five-show run starting in January will be part of a subscription package.
Starting July 8, the general public can explore the Guthrie’s lobby, as well as the Jundt Terrace on the Endless Bridge and the Amber Box, Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
