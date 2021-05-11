MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints came marching in for the home opener Tuesday at CHS Field.

It’s an historic season for the Saints, which is now a Minnesota Twins minor league team.

This is first time hometown fans have a chance to see up-and-coming players in the Twins organization in St. Paul. Mayor Melvin Carter threw out the first pitch to mark the new Triple-A affiliation.

The team will keep the traditions that fans know and love at CHS Field, including the party vibe that Amanda McColloch appreciates.

“The good games and the bad games, a lot of entertainment, fun between innings,” McColloch said.

And because the Saints think outside the box, they added in a walk-up vaccination clinic for the home opener. Some people came for the shot, and stayed for the baseball, including Vickie Baker.

“Needed it, it had to get it done, so yeah, was easy, fast,” Baker said.

Others are celebrating history of their town. Karen Ollie brought her grandkids to their first game.

“You don’t know a grandma’s heart when she can take her grandchildren to a game. That’ll just enjoy the American dream,” Ollie said.

Everyone was excited for the upcoming season and the future of Saints baseball.

“It will be fun to be up close with some of the minor leaguers,” McColloch said.

The Saints are operating at 50% capacity, with roughly 3,600 tickets available per game. The ballpark will increase to full capacity in June.