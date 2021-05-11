MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Glenwood and Xerxes avenues, on the border of Theodore Wirth Park.
The driver, a Minneapolis woman in her 30s, was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled on top of her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was believed to be in the car.
Investigators say that the woman appeared to have been driving without a front left tire for a significant distance prior to the crash. Speeding and failure to wear a seat belt are also being considered possible factors.
