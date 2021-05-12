Tonight At 10:Did you know that hidden waters flow underneath the Twin Cities? Tune in to find out where!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tickets for the 3M Open will go on sale next week, tournament officials announced Wednesday.

The event, Minnesota’s only PGA Tour tournament, is scheduled for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster or the 3M Open website starting at 10 a.m. May 19. They start at $65.

Last year’s tournament had no spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, tournament officials have developed methods to “help provide a clean and safe plan for spectators.” A tournament spokesperson said as of Wednesday, the PGA Tour is allowing 30% capacity at events, but that could change before the 3M Open. Officials will announce the allowed capacity closer to the tournament’s start date.