MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both directions of Interstate 94 were closed Wednesday morning in central Minnesota following two crashes, one of which was fatal and another which involved serious injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crashes happened on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Albany, which is about 20 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
The first crash, which was fatal, happened shortly after 8 a.m. near milepost 144. The resulting backup led to the second crash, near milepost 140. At least one victim in the second crash suffered serious injuries.
Officials closed both directions of the interstate in the area as troopers worked to move vehicles stuck between the two crashes. Detours are in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
