MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Horse racing is set to return to Canterbury Park next week.
The Shakopee track announced Wednesday its 65-day season will start Tuesday. A release said the track has “high hopes for a more traditional season of racing and promotional activities” after Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that capacity limits will be lifted starting Memorial Day weekend.
Races will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday at 5 p.m.
Starting May 30, horses will also run on Sundays at 1 p.m. through Sept. 16.
Capacity for the May races will be capped at 2,500, but that number will increase in June, according to the venue.
A full schedule and more information on the upcoming season are available on Canterbury Park’s website.
Canterbury Park’s 2020 season had a late start, fewer race days and limited capacity for spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
