MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews battled a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment building in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. at a three-and-a-half story apartment building on the 1300 block of Irving Avenue North. Firefighters found flames shooting from the building’s third floor.
Crews quickly knocked down the bulk of the flames inside the apartment unit where the fire started. After, they checked if the fire spread to other nearby units and put out flames in the cockloft.
Extra help was called to search the building and evacuate all the residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
