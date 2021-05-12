MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Judge Peter Cahill says prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin trial have proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” some aggravated sentencing factors.
Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, is set to be sentenced on June 16.
According to Cahill, prosecutors have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin abused a position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, children were present during the commission of the offense, and Chauvin committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other people.
Cahill says the victim being particularly vulnerable was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
On April 20, the jury in Chauvin’s trial found him guilty on all three counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
It took the jury roughly 10 hours of deliberation to reach their verdict, including about four hours on the first day and another six hours on the second day.
Chauvin showed no reaction as the judge read all three unanimous verdicts. He was quickly handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom. He spent his first days of conviction in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights.
In early May, defense attorney Eric Nelson filed a motion for a new trial, claiming the court violated Chauvin’s constitutional rights for several reasons, including not allowing the trial to move outside of Hennepin County, and not sequestering the jury the entire time. He also says the jury committed misconduct, and wants a hearing to throw out the verdict.
