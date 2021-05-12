MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for further incentive to get your COVID-19 vaccine, how about a free beer?
Starting Wednesday, OMNI Brewing Co. in Maple Grove is offering one free beer to anyone who shows their vaccination card within one week of getting their shot, according to the brewery’s owner.
This isn’t the first instance of a Minnesota brewery incentivizing the shot. On Monday, Lake Monster Brewing hosted a pop-up vaccination site with St. Paul Corner Drug.
The site had 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available. The shot came with a free Lake Monster beer.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show roughly 49% of Minnesotans 16 and older have been fully inoculated, while 60% have received at least their first dose.
