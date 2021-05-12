Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared this recipe for Grilled Halibut Rolls with Peppadew Herb Salsa with WCCO viewers.
Grilled Halibut Rolls with Peppadew Herb Salsa
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Hy-Vee roasted garlic mayo sandwich spread
- 3 tsp fresh lemon juice
- ¼ plus 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee paprika
- ¼ plus 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee salt
- ¼ plus 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee ground black pepper
- 4 (4-oz) skinless halibut fillets, about 3/4-inch thick
- 4 Hy-Vee Bakery wheat brat buns
- 4 butter lettuce leaves
- Lemon wedges, for serving
- 1 recipe Peppadew Herb Salsa (see below)
Directions:
- Preheat a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Prepare Peppadew Herb Salsa; set aside.
- Stir together mayonnaise, lemon juice, paprika, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Reserve about ¼ cup of mixture; cover and refrigerate. Pat fish dry with paper towels; brush with remaining mayonnaise mixture.
- Grill halibut on a greased grill screen 6 to 8 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees F). Remove from grill; cover with foil and set aside.
- Slice the brat buns from the top, leaving the bottoms connected. Gently open the buns and grill cut-side down about 1 minute, or until toasted.
- Flake halibut into large pieces. Spread grilled buns with reserved mayonnaise mixture. Line with lettuce leaves and fill with flaked halibut. Top with Peppadew Herb Salsa and serve with lemon wedge.
Peppadew Herb Salsa
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
- 2 tbsp chopped mild Peppadew peppers
- 2 tbsp chopped green onions
- 2 tbsp chopped pitted Castelvetrano olives
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee stone-ground Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp refrigerated minced garlic
- 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee salt
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl – use to top Grilled Halibut Rolls.