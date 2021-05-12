MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced an enforcement agreement with the 3M company regarding its failure to correctly record, store, inspect, and dispose of hazardous waste at its manufacturing and waste incineration facility in Cottage Grove.
The findings are part of a two-year investigation that started in September 2018 and found one container of hydrofluoric acid, an extremely toxic chemical compound, releasing gases into the air.
According to the MPCA, an additional 901 hazardous waste containers containing hydrofluoric acid, some with bulging barrel lids, were found stored throughout the Cottage Grove facility. MPCA says 3M failed to immediately notify them of the excessive and abnormal unpermitted emission that could potentially cause air pollution that endangers human health.
In addition, the MPCA determined that 3M stored restricted wastes beyond the one-year limit and failed to prove that the storage was solely for the purpose to facilitate proper recovery, treatment, or disposal. Some hazardous waste containers were stored 724 days beyond the 365-day restriction.
The enforcement agreement required 3M to complete 15 corrective measures, including improved hazardous wastewater prevention methods, updated annual training for employees, and enhanced recordkeeping of hazardous waste at the facility. In addition to corrective actions, 3M paid $80,000 in civil penalties for its violations.
This is not the first time 3M has been reviewed by the MPCA. In 2018, the state sued the company for $5 billion after the company dumped chemicals in landfills around the area, contaminating the groundwater of about 174,000 residents which is said to cause higher rates of cancer and premature births.
For years, 3M legally dumped chemicals used to make Scotchguard and other products. The company says it doesn’t believe the chemicals caused negative health effects, but the two sides reached a settlement for $850 million.