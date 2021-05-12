MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Stillwater corrections sergeant is “no longer employed” at the prison following an on-camera confrontation with protesters last month.
Paul Gorder had previously been placed on investigative leave after “deeply disturbing” actions that happened while the officer was off duty were caught on tape.
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said he and the department have been made aware of the incident posted on social media showing a confrontation between a group of mostly African-American protesters and the Stillwater corrections sergeant and his wife.
“Even while off-duty, we expect that employees conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the values of the agency,” Schnell said following Gorder’s suspension. “To the people subjected to the comments by the staff member and his wife in the video, I offer my personal apology.”
The protests happened near the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, whose office charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
