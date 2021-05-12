MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target Field and Delaware North are holding a hiring event Wednesday in search of people to work in the concession stands when the facility reopens completely.
The concessions are operated by Delaware North, which is the Twins exclusive food, beverage and retail partner.
Right now the Twins are halting capacity at 10,000 fans and because of the limited crowds, a majority of the concession stands have yet to reopen. Delaware North is looking to open all the concession stands and retail stores in the ballpark later this summer when 40,000 fans can return.
According to the company they are looking for individuals to work as cashiers, retail staff, runners, culinary staff and servers.
Pete Spike, the Delaware North General Manager, says the positions may not be full-time, but there are some benefits that come with them.
“There’s $200 referral bonuses, we do have preferred parking which makes it easier to come in and out of the ballpark, and then you’re part of the target field experience.”
The hiring event is set to go until 3 p.m., but Delaware North says they will continue their hiring efforts past today.