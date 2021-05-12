Tonight At 10:Did you know that hidden waters flow underneath the Twin Cities? Tune in to find out where!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Plant-Based, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is launching its own line of plant-based foods.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced a new collection that will go under it’s Good & Gather brand, offering more than 30 meat and dairy alternatives.

Among the foods will be vegan spreads, plant-based dips and imitation beef and chicken products.

Target says the line will be gradually rolled out in stores through the fall.