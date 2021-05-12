MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is launching its own line of plant-based foods.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced a new collection that will go under it’s Good & Gather brand, offering more than 30 meat and dairy alternatives.
Among the foods will be vegan spreads, plant-based dips and imitation beef and chicken products.
Target says the line will be gradually rolled out in stores through the fall.
More On WCCO.com:
- Unnecessary Roughness? Former Gophers Claim Tough Practices Ended Football Careers
- Joseph Ness Charged With Murdering Older Sister In Family’s Chanhassen Home
- ‘Every One Of Us Loved Them’: Family Mourns Mother, 2 Young Kids Killed In Maple Grove Crash
- Elk River Teacher’s Discussion On Police Violence And Unrest Angers Some Parents