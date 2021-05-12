MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Jazz Festival will return next month, featuring live indoor and outdoor concerts, some of which will also be streamed online.
Last year’s event couldn’t go on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last March, the festival has been hosting a weekly virtual concert series for jazz fans.
This year, the event is set for June 24-27 at The Dakota and Crooners Supper Club in Minneapolis.
Headlining acts include the Jerry Bergonzi Quartet, Ashley DuBose, Andrew Walesch, the Jazz Women All-Stars, and more.
The event was previously held at Mears Park in St. Paul, and organizers said they hope to return to that location in the future.
