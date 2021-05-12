ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory of the season.
Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season.
Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod’s cross.
Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves.
Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver (2-2-1).
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- Unnecessary Roughness? Former Gophers Claim Tough Practices Ended Football Careers
- Joseph Ness Charged With Murdering Older Sister In Family’s Chanhassen Home
- ‘Every One Of Us Loved Them’: Family Mourns Mother, 2 Young Kids Killed In Maple Grove Crash
- Elk River Teacher’s Discussion On Police Violence And Unrest Angers Some Parents