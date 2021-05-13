CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Prior Lake News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a townhome fire Thursday morning in Prior Lake.

While no people were home at the time of the fire, the Prior Lake Fire Department said good Samaritans rescued the family’s dogs.

The department responded to the 14000 block of Parkview Lane Northwest at 9:20 a.m. to find “heavy fire” coming from one unit of a fourplex townhome.

The fire took about 20 minutes to contain, the department said.

The other units were evacuated and no one was injured. The entire fourplex is unlivable, fire officials said.