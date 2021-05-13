MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcycle crash in western Wisconsin on Wednesday left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 53 between Chetek and New Auburn. Investigators say a three-wheel motorcycle, known as a trike, was traveling north on the highway when it left the roadway, ejecting the driver and passenger.
The driver, 63-year-old Richard Knoll of Rice Lake, died in the crash. The passenger, a 72-year-old woman also from Rice Lake, was seriously hurt. Emergency crews brought her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
