MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County grand jury has indicted Elsa Segura and Lyndon Wiggins in the 2019 New Year’s Eve murder and kidnapping of real estate agent Monique Baugh and the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

Segura, 29, and Wiggins, 36, face aiding and abetting charges for premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated second-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree felony murder while committing a kidnapping.

Segura and Wiggins previously faced second-degree murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping charges.

The criminal complaint says Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer who had been in a relationship with Wiggins for years, lured Baugh to a house showing in Maple Grove. Baugh was then abducted by two men – 42-year-old Cedric Berry and 42-year-old Berry Davis – who placed her in the back of a U-Haul van.

Later that afternoon, the U-Haul drove up to Baugh’s boyfriend’s house, and a masked gunman entered the home and shot him multiple times with a .45 caliber pistol.

Baugh’s boyfriend later said he didn’t know who would have shot him, but named Wiggins as someone who wanted to harm him. Wiggins, he said, did not know where he lived, but knew he was in a relationship with Baugh.

Shortly after 6 p.m. that night, shots were fired in the alley of 1300 Russell Avenue in Minneapolis. Baugh was shot three times and would later die from her injuries.

Berry and Davis were indicted in February of 2020 for the same charges Segura and Wiggins now face.

Wiggins is currently in federal custody for narcotics charges. Segura’s trial is slated to begin on June 21.

Berry and Davis are scheduled to begin their trial on Monday.