MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Service Centers are encouraging residents to plan ahead when scheduling in-person appointments for driver’s licenses now that pandemic-related renewal extensions have expired.
In a statement Thursday, officials advised that in-person appointments are required for driver’s licenses, marriage licenses and state IDs. They noted that appointment slots are filling up quickly in the state’s most populous county; appointments are currently booking three months in advance.
Due to the surge in demand, service centers are temporarily offering extended hours at certain locations. Walk-in service is not available at any location.
On March 31, pandemic-related extensions for renewing driver’s licenses expired in Minnesota. According to state officials, between March 2020 and Feb. 2021, about 300,000 Minnesota driver’s licenses and ID cards expired.
