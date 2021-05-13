MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House is expected to pass a bill today legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
Today’s vote will mark the first time the issue has advanced to the chamber floor for a vote, but today may also be the last move forward this time around.
The bill is not expected to pass the Republican-controlled senate.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said he does not consider legalizing recreational marijuana “a Minnesota priority.”
Still, some Republicans have noted that recreational marijuana is an increasingly popular issue.
This year’s push to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota comes after voters in conservative South Dakota opted to legalize recreational and medical marijuana in the November election.
Click here to watch the House vote on Thursday.
