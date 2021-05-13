MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have released planned capacity increases to Target Field over the next couple months, with 100% capacity expected in early July.
According to the Twins, the team will operate Target Field at up to 60% for the remainder of May, and will increase capacity to 80% in June. Then, 100% capacity will be implemented on July 5 for the team's remaining 40 home games of 2021.
Tickets for the final 52 scheduled regular season home games that begin on June 8 will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon on Thursday, May 20.
“Our fans are what make baseball great, as they truly transform Target Field into our home ballpark, and a day or evening at the Twins game into lifelong memories,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “To that end, we are grateful that our state and region continue to be on a path toward improved health and a return to normalcy, and we are absolutely thrilled to begin our measured, responsible and safe ramp up to 100 percent capacity at the ballpark. We look forward to continue bringing our community together through Twins baseball this season, and we cannot wait to see – and hear – a full house at Target Field.”
We are increasing capacity at Target Field! Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 regular season go on sale May 20th. #MNTwins
A limited number of physically-distanced seats will continue to remain available at Target Field the 2021 season. They are available upon request by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.
