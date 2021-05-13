CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Broadband Internet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Millions of Americans can start applying to get $50 off their monthly internet bill.

It’s part of an emergency government program to keep people connected.

Federal officials are boosting spending on broadband.

That’s because the pandemic made it clear some people didn’t have access to it or couldn’t afford it.

Those who receive food stamps or lost income during the pandemic are eligible to apply for the $50 discount.