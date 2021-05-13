MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man previously charged in Stearns County for allegedly taking hostages during a robbery at a St. Cloud bank now faces a federal charge as well.
Ray Reco McNeary, 35, of Waite Park, was charged last week with one count of aggravated robbery, five counts of kidnapping and one count of assault. A federal complaint filed Wednesday charges him with one count of bank robbery.
The federal complaint states McNeary entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 200 33rd Avenue on the afternoon of May 6 to complain about fraud with his account. After speaking with the manager and “becoming enraged,” McNeary allegedly demanded $60,000 from the bank’s vault and threatened the manager with scissors.
The complaint also alleges McNeary said during the robbery he wanted law enforcement officers to shoot him, and for the incident to “go viral” so he could be a “martyr.”
A standoff between McNeary and law enforcement lasted about eight hours. Eventually, all of the hostages made it out safely and McNeary was arrested.
The United States Attorney’s Office said McNeary’s federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He appeared in a Stearns County court earlier this week, where a judge set his bail at $1 million.
